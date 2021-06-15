Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,852,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $65,729,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $200.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -346.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.56 and a 1-year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

