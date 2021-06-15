Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 18,224 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,224 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 250.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of MMS opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,170. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.