Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 19,309 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,309 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $147.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.23. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

