Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,231 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $406.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.61. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.52.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.