Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,874 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.95.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $242.87 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.19 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.92.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

