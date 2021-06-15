Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

