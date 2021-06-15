British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 70 ($0.91). 27,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.79. British Smaller Companies VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71 ($0.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £101.94 million and a PE ratio of 14.00.
About British Smaller Companies VCT
