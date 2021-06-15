Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $248,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,002. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.41 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

