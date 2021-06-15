Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the May 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:BSN remained flat at $$9.98 on Tuesday. 159,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,964. Broadstone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84.

Get Broadstone Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.