Brokerages Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.65. 204,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,191. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after buying an additional 1,469,474 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,689,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,370,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.