Brokerages Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Equities analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.65. 204,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,191. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after buying an additional 1,469,474 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,689,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,370,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.