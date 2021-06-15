Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.02 Million

Analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to post sales of $514.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $507.90 million to $518.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $379.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kennametal by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Kennametal stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 306.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

