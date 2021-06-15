Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.47 Million

Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report $200.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.73 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $170.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $837.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $849.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $946.29 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $205,666.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,485. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,626,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

