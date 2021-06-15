Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

MRCY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,035. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $864,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

