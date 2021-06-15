Brokerages Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce sales of $321.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $320.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.00 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $279.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,900 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,815,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 351,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 125,464 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.36 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

