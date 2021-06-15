Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $970.32 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $817.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.89.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,478. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after buying an additional 649,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after buying an additional 635,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after buying an additional 112,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $164.37 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $100.77 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.22.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

