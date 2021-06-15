Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will report sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $121.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.19. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

