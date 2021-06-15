Brokerages Anticipate Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will post $104.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.67 million to $108.29 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $95.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $426.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $454.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $444.92 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $470.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRI opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

