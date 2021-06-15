Brokerages Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of FCCY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. 24,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $208.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

