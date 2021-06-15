Brokerages Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

ALV stock opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Autoliv by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $107,676,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

