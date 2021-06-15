Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Announce $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $12.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,295. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.78. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

