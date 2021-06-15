Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to announce $111.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.33 million to $114.20 million. Lannett reported sales of $137.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $484.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.10 million to $487.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $455.55 million to $508.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Farber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,678,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,088.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lannett by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Lannett has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $205.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

