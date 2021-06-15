Brokerages Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce $55.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.45 million. Liquidity Services reported sales of $47.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $222.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.52 million to $228.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $245.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.30 million to $249.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%.

Several research firms have commented on LQDT. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $793.15 million, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $61,300.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,586 shares of company stock worth $6,785,226. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

