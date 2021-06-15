Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $727.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,571 shares of company stock worth $1,998,236 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after buying an additional 1,375,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

