Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,407 shares of company stock worth $266,654. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

