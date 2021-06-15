Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,407 shares of company stock worth $266,654. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.