Brokerages Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.11. Verra Mobility reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -121.82 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

