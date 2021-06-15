BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 3.02. BRP has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in BRP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.9% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

