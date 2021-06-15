BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Sells $11,184.00 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $11,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Baltimore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40.

Shares of BRT stock remained flat at $$18.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. 87,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,223. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.25.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on BRT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 632.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

