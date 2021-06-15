BSCView Trading Up 25.8% Over Last 7 Days (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. BSCView has a market cap of $1.01 million and $300.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00059620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00146299 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00177697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.47 or 0.00933564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,303.29 or 0.99677378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002902 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

