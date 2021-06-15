BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Up 40.2% in May

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,211,200 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the May 13th total of 864,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BTGOF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BT Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

