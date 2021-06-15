BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mogo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 2.96. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at $15,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mogo by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 574,131 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mogo during the first quarter worth about $4,278,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Mogo during the first quarter worth about $3,814,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Mogo during the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.