BTIG Research Raises Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $13.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RWT. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of RWT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,168. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

