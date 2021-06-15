BTIG Research Raises Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $13.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RWT. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.
Shares of RWT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,168. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.