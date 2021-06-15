Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.83 million.

Shares of NYSE BBW traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 660,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,805. The company has a market cap of $269.20 million, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $462,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 250.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.