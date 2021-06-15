ByteNext 1-Day Volume Tops $47,721.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.48 million and $47,721.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 102% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00146512 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00177888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.71 or 0.00932698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,923.66 or 0.99641421 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

