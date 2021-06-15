Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.30 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.10 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.81. 3,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,395. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61. Cactus has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

