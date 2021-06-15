Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 171.70 ($2.24). Cairn Energy shares last traded at GBX 170.70 ($2.23), with a volume of 1,543,142 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 208.14 ($2.72).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 488.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of £852.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02.

In related news, insider James Smith purchased 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

