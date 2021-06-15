CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.07

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.14. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 95,972 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CaixaBank currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

CaixaBank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

