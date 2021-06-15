Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.68. Caladrius Biosciences shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 680,521 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $99.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

