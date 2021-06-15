Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.30 million.

Shares of CAL traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. 20,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,527. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.68. Caleres has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. TheStreet raised Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,747,467.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,335 shares of company stock worth $2,004,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.