California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 946,948 shares.The stock last traded at $33.03 and had previously closed at $33.28.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $508,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,361,281 shares of company stock worth $71,705,657.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

