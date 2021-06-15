Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen lowered Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 9.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

