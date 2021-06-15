Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $49.13. 5,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,609,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,038.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $133,932 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

