Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.90

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 1778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a market cap of $541.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $2,251,000. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

