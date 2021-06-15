Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $126.57

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.57 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 153 ($2.00). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 227,802 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £46.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.57.

About Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health solutions in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases IÂ-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

