Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $38.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.89.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
