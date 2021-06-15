Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $38.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 150.45% and a negative net margin of 1,680.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

