Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.60. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$13.33, with a volume of 598,278 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark lifted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

