Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$159.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

NYSE CM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

