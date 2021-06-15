Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$156.00 to C$159.00. The company traded as high as C$146.07 and last traded at C$145.84, with a volume of 703896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$144.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CM. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.37.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total transaction of C$722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$336,591.80. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,743 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,572.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6048884 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

