Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.76.

Shares of CP traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $80.42. 44,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.7565 dividend. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

