Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$97.93. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$97.90, with a volume of 522,994 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$357.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$304.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3131681 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

