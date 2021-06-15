Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Position Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after purchasing an additional 917,020 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 47.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,284 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 20.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after acquiring an additional 603,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after acquiring an additional 154,409 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $40,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CNNE stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.95. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

